Ruto says competitors opposed to empowerment of Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has said his competitors have ganged up against him because they are opposed to empowerment of ordinary Kenyans.

He said it’s only through the Bottom Up economic model being spearheaded by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that can transform the lives of ordinary citizens through creation of new jobs.

Dr Ruto said his proposed economic model has unsettled his competitors who were advocating for a trickle down model that only befits a few established enterprises.

“The few beneficiaries of the trickle down economic model are now worried about the proposed Bottom Up approach, which aims to transform lives of majority of Kenyans. This is why they’ve ganged up against me,” said Dr Ruto.

Speaking in various stopovers including Eshibuye, Luanda, Majengo and Mbale in Vihiga County on Thursday, Dr Ruto said change of the economic model was inevitable.

“The same leaders still propagating the trickle down economic model are the same ones calling for change of the Constitution to create jobs for few individuals at the expense of millions of Kenyans,” said Dr Ruto.

Under the bottom-up approach, we will specifically target small businesses to ensure they have what they need to thrive. This will improve livelihoods, change communities and grow the tax base. pic.twitter.com/LqvCI2Vkzr — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 16, 2021

He was accompanied by MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili).

Others were LSK President Nelson Havi, former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and former MP Yusuf Chanzu.

The Deputy President maintained that the Bottom -Up economic model was focused on deliberately creating jobs besides liberating enterprises from shylock-credit exploitations and unfair regulations.

“Our economic model is anchored on deliberately promoting investments targeting the millions who are unemployed and those who hustle in many ways to put something on the table,” he said.

He cautioned Kenyans against politics of hate and tribalism, saying leadership was about service delivery and has nothing to do with ethnic backgrounds.

“Some leaders are now resorting to tribal political parties to survive because they have nothing to show in terms of development. Let them show you their development score cards,” said Dr Ruto.

The leaders on their part,said they would take the lead in selling the agenda of UDA, noting that the bottom up economic model was key in addressing challenges facing ordinary citizens.

‘We will do the much we can to popularize our party ahead of the next general election. This is the only party with a national outlook and clear economic agenda,” said Mr Barasa.

They said Mr Odinga has used Luhya leaders to ascend to power only to dump them ‘after achieving what he wanted’.

“Mr Odinga has used our leaders as rubber stamp to achieve what he wants before dumping them. Enough is enough for such type of politics,” said Mr Echesa.

Mr Waluke and Mr Washiali urged ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-K counterpart Moses Wetangula to work with the Deputy President ahead of the next election.

“We want to ask our brothers to join forces with us in UDA to take our region and the country at large to the next level in terms of development,” said Mr Washiali.

Mr Waluke said politics of conmanship must be brought to an end in the country.

“The politics being practiced by the ODM leader is that of conmanship. He has been supported by Mudavadi and Wetang’ula only to dump them. We must stop such politics,” said Mr Waluke.