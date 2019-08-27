Ruto says constitutional review should be a win-win for Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has said the constitutional review should be a win-win for Kenyans and not a tool to divide the country.

He asked Kenyans to ignore leaders who want to take advantage of calls for a referendum to amend the Constitution as a route to create division, hatred and confusion in the country.

He said matters pertaining to the constitution were weighty, and required the input of all Kenyans.

Speaking during a development tour of Uasin-Gishu and Nandi Counties on Tuesday, the Deputy President said there was a need for a sober debate on issues pertaining to change of the Constitution.

“We want to ensure that as nation, whatever it is going to be proposed, in any format, does not create losers or winners. Kenyans must speak to each other without necessarily creating camps,” said Dr Ruto.

And while addressing wananchi outside Kapsabet Referral Hospital after launching a CT Scan, Dr Ruto said Jubilee would not allow some individuals to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to divide Kenyans so as to achieve their selfish ends.

“Some leaders should stop blackmail and threats. We will not give you the opportunity to divide the country,” he said.

He added: “When BBI puts across their proposals, we will engage in a sober debate. We will not accept the spirit of tsunami that divides this country again,” said Dr Ruto.

He noted that Kenyans had engaged before in the change of the Constitution, explaining that efforts must be made so as not to put communities on a collision path during the exercise.

Present were Governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin-Gishu) and Stephen Sang (Nandi).

Others were MPs William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Michael Mwangi (Ol Jororok), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Cornelly Serem (Aldai).

At the same time, the Deputy President said the Government was enlisting the help of the private sector in achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking during the official opening of the Living Room International Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin-Gishu County, Dr Ruto said the Ministry of Health should work on a mechanism where the private sector invests in health facilities across the country.

“The ministry of Health must make it efficient for the private sector to be brought on board in ensuring success of the universal health coverage,” said Dr Ruto.

The MPs said they would back calls for a referendum to change the Constitution if it aims at easing the burden on Kenyans.

“There is no politics in Nandi County; today, we are here to lay the foundation for Kobujoi Hospital geared towards the fulfillment of Universal Healthcare,” said Governor Sang.

If we can all focus on development initiatives, he added, we will prosper as a country.

The Governor said they would continue supporting the Deputy President because of his development track-record.

Governor Mandago said NHIF had greatly transformed the lives of Kenyans, saying they could now afford their medical needs.

On his part, Mr Serem said Jubilee was on course in the implementation of its development agenda for Kenyans.

“Let us focus on the implementation of the Jubilee manifesto, the referendum debate will come later,” said Mr Serem.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Mwangi who observed that Kenyans should not accept to be divided by politicians.

The Deputy President also spoke in Kobujoi in Nandi County where he laid a foundation stone for the construction of Kobujoi Hospital Complex, which aims at bringing medical services closer to the people.