Ruto says Govt committed to end banditry, cattle rustling

The Government has fired a warning shot to criminals saying it will be decisive in dealing with them.

President William Ruto committed to ensuring that the culture of acquisition and use of illegal arms in some parts of the country will be brought to an end.

The head of state said this when he announced a raft of measures, including the relocation of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) training camp in Eldoret, to the Kerio Valley, to tame acts of insecurity.

This move is expected to intensify the ongoing security operation to eradicate banditry and cattle rustling in the region.

The President assured communities living in the Kerio Valley that they will soon see the results of the fight against insecurity in the region.

He reminded the few criminal elements still operating in the Kerio Valley that their days were numbered.

“I gave my commitment to end insecurity along the Kerio Valley. The recent sporadic attacks are the last kicks of a dying horse,” said President Ruto.

“I want to assure the people of Kerio Valley, from Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, and Samburu to Turkana, that they are going to enjoy peace,” he reiterated

Speaking at Iten grounds in Elgeyo Marakwet County during an interdenominational prayer service, Ruto said he would fulfill his pledge, adding that an end to the menace is in sight.

President Ruto asked those in possession of illegally acquired firearms to surrender them to the government or face stern action.

“I am asking those who are in possession of illegal arms to surrender them to the government or face the consequences,” said President Ruto.

He said the government would deal ruthlessly with criminals, saying the gangs do not terrorise people on behalf of their communities.

“The security personnel will from now patrol along the River Kerio and not shopping centres. It will, therefore, be safe for residents to resume farming activities,” said President Ruto.

At the same time, he said he would deal firmly with corruption, impunity and vested interests, which have derailed development in the country for decades.

“National development will not be derailed by vested interests. The transformation of this country has been delayed for too long. It’s time we take tough decisions to transform this great nation,” said Ruto.