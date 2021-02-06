Ruto says he will continue championing ‘Hustler Nation’ narrative

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to seek the mandate of Kenyans instead of waiting for endorsements.

He said there was a section of leaders seeking the endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta despite having opposed him since 2002.

“But they cannot harvest where they did not sow,” he said.

The Deputy President told the politicians that Kenyans were no longer ignorant and would only elect leaders who have solutions to their challenges.

“Stop deceiving yourselves. If you want leadership in Kenya, it is the people to decide,” he said.

He spoke Saturday in Kwale and Mombasa Counties where he launched several development projects and engaged wananchi.

He was accompanied by MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Anuar Toitiptip (Lamu), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Faisal Bader (Msambweni), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Mohamed Ali (Nyali) and Owen Baya (Kilifi North).

Dr Ruto said the Hustler Nation narrative is guided by the drive to uplift the standards of living of ordinary Kenyans at the base of the wealth pyramid.

He said he would continue championing for the remodelling of the country’s economic approach in favour of the poor.

“We must change the economic model of the country and have more resources at the bottom,” he said.

The MPs said efforts by leaders to amend the Constitution were misplaced priorities.

They said the funds set aside for BBI should instead be channeled to programmes that would directly benefit citizens.

“We are not in a constitutional crisis. We do not need BBI. We need Kenyans to be empowered,” said Vincent Kemosi of West Mugirango.

He said the country should have focused on implementing fully the 2010 Constitution instead of amending it prematurely.

Taita Taveta Woman Rep Lydiah Haika said BBI proposals would undermine the position of women in leadership as outlined in the current Constitution.

“We cannot allow two people to shake hands and undo all the gains women had achieved in the current constitution,” she said.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa said it was unfortunate that the fate of millions of Kenyans was being decided by two individuals looking after their personal interests.

She said: “The scheme to amend the constitution orchestrated by two individuals is a clear sign of conmanship.”

On his part, Kaloleni MP Paul Katana said Members of County Assembly car grants should not be used to influence their decision on BBI.

“We support the decision to give MCAs car grants. However, that should not be used as an incentive to pass BBI because that is their right.”

The MPs said a section of politicians were fighting Dr Ruto because he has decided to stand with ordinary Kenyans and champion for their cause.

Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani said most of those attacking Dr Ruto spent their money on luxurious lives.

He added that the next Government should consider allocating 40 per cent of resources allocated to the grassroots to youth and women groups.