Ruto says he will not be intimidated by ‘deep state’

Deputy President William Ruto says he will not cease helping the church and Kenyans in general amid claims from his detractors that he is swaying the church in his favour through donations ahead of the 2022 elections.

Ruto who spoke in Kitengela Kajiado County said he will not be intimidated and coerced by what he termed as the deep state.

Deputy President William Ruto hit out at his political rivals who had previously criticized him over early campaigns ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Ruto who spoke In Kajiado said his journey to the house on top of the hill can only be stopped by Kenyans who he said, will decide who their next President will be.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the DP who was accompanied by a section of leaders from Mount Kenya region, Kenyans will not be swayed to vote along tribal lines.

This as his allies in Mombasa hit back at ODM leader Raila Odinga’s camp over their attacks on the DP, saying his philanthropic nature should not bother anyone.

Meanwhile, the Wiper Party has said that it is repositioning itself towards the 2022 General Election.

The party which is fronting Kalonzo Musyoka for Presidency also castigated political leaders spewing hate speech.

Elsewhere, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi says he will not play second fiddle in the race for presidency claiming his party will not be in any coalition in the next elections.