Ruto says he will scuttle plans to rig Presidential elections

Deputy President William Ruto is once again exuding confidence that he will trounce his rivals to emerge victorious in the August 9th General Elections.

The DP, who was on a tour of Kuria on Sunday, indicated that there were plans to rig the Presidential poll in favour of his rivals but warned that such plans will not see the light of day.

Ruto claims that his opponents do not have a solid plan on how to win the eagerly-awaited poll. He says they have instead resorted to ‘propaganda.’ “They used to say the Deputy President will not make it to the ballot. But I am here and this is the year of elections. I will meet them at the polls.”

“They have changed the narrative. They are saying Ruto, even if he wins, the deep state or system will rig him and will not be declared winner.” He said

“I defeated them in Msambweni, Juja, and Kiambaa constituencies’ by-elections and yet they did nothing. Even in the August elections, we will defeat them early in the morning and they will do nothing about it.” – DP Ruto

According to Ruto, his political rivals are misguided if indeed they are banking on alteration of the election outcome. He insists that Kenyans will decide who the next President will be.

“Does it look like my votes can be stolen? I am the deputy president of Kenya. Is there a deep state or a system that exists without my knowledge? I will surprise them. The electorate will decide and one the votes have been cast, that is final. No one will interfere with my results.” Ruto stated

He cited the outcome of the by-elections held since 2017 as a clear indicator that he had a massive advantage over his opponents. And he is confident that the August poll will follow a similar pattern.

