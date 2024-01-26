Ruto says Housing Fund Bill will pave way for seamless AHP implementation

President William Ruto has said a new law is being enacted so that the Housing Fund can be aligned in accordance with court orders.

The President said when the Housing Fund Bill is enacted into law, it will ensure a fair and inclusive Act that will lead to a flawless implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme.

He said the housing programme is not only creating jobs for the youth but it is also designed to stimulate the growth of construction and Jua Kali sectors.

“Our plan is to have 300,000 people working in the affordable housing programme by the end of this year. Already, 130,000 people are already at work as architects, engineers, masons, carpenters, plumbers and electricians, among others,” the President said.

The Head of State faulted those using the courts to stop the housing programme, saying their actions go against the interest of the people, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid.

“There are those who have gone to court to stop this project that is meant to create jobs for the youth yet they, their children and spouses have jobs. Is it wrong for us to create jobs for the unemployed youth?” he asked.

He made the remarks on Friday during the second day of his three-day development tour of Meru County.