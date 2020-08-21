Revenue Stalemate: Ruto says it’s possible to have win-win formula

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Senate Committee established to resolve the revenue allocation stalemate to come up with a formula that cannot divide the country.

He said Senate must ensure that no county should be hurt while developing a formula for sharing revenue.

Addressing a delegation of elders and leaders from Bungoma and Trans Nzoia Counties, at his Sugoi home in Uasin-Gishu County on Friday, Dr Ruto said Senate has the requisite leadership and wisdom to come up with a formula ‘that takes into can account all the parameters and ensures that a populous counties have additional resources’.

He said counties such as Nyeri, Kiambu, Kakamega, and Uasin-Gishu among others should get their fair share based on their population adding that sparsely populated counties like Kwale, Turkana, Mombasa and Kilifi among others should also get their fair share so as not to stagnate development projects.

“Because it is a constitutional requirement that we review formula in this point of time, we must ensure we move the country together. The populous counties, like Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Siaya, Kakamega, Kisumu, among others to get additional resources.

“But also we must be careful to ensure that small counties like Vihiga, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo, Tana River because of size they should not suffer in the allocation of resources because we haven’t taken into account certain parameters,” he added.

The Deputy President said it was time the Senate Committee on revenue allocation puts aside its political differences and take a common stand on matters affecting Kenyans with a view to ensuring the country remains united.

“Counties with bigger populations should get their fair share of resources and counties which are sparsely populated or those which are largely arid and feel marginalized should not be forgotten in the sharing formula so as not to make them suffer because of their population,” said Dr Ruto.

He went on: Loses and gains should be moderated so that we move forward as people of one country called Kenya. It is possible to have a formula that can give Kenya a win–win scenario.”

The Deputy President said President Uhuru Kenyatta and him were leaders of all Kenyans irrespective of ethnic, populations and how they voted during the last general elections.

He said that the Government’s agenda remains to unite Kenyans and accelerate development projects across the country.

“President Kenyatta and I are leading a country irrespective of ethnic, populations or how Kenyans voted during the last general elections. This is why Senate should come up with a formula that is not divisive,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President, at the same time, urged the elders to support leaders in addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.

He said elders were well placed to educate Kenyans on the need to engage in activities that can unite the country.

“As elders, you are well placed to help the country unite irrespective of political and ethnic persuasions,” said Dr Ruto.

Present were MPs Robert Pukose (Endebes)and Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon).