Deputy President William Ruto has said it is only Kenyans who can assess his work.

He said it was “very clear” where the country was before Jubilee assumed power in 2013.

“It is also in the public domain what we achieved for the people in our first term of administration,” he said.

Dr Ruto noted that between 2013 and 2017, the Jubilee Government invested heavily in water, electricity, education, health, agriculture among other sectors that transformed many lives.

He said the phase that was to follow post the 2017 elections was the implementation of the Big Four agenda.

“However, this collapsed due to the Handshake. Most of programmes to transform Kenya stalled,” he explained during the Kisii County Economic Forum held in Bonchari on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), UDA Gubernatorial candidate Ezekiel Machogu, MPs Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Vincent Kimose (West Mugirango) and Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango).

With colleagues @MusaliaMudavadi and @Wetangulam, held an economic consultative forum with leaders, professionals, traders and other stakeholders from Kisii on our plan to transform their lives, Kisii County.

The Deputy President noted that it was now up to Kenyans to judge who had worked for them.

He regretted that more than four years had been wasted in projects that did not benefit the country such as the Building Bridges Initiative.

“All is not lost. We will take Kenya back to the other of growth after this August polls,” he added.

Dr Ruto asked ODM Leader Raila Odinga to take responsibility for engaging actively engaging in the collapse of the Big Four agenda.

He said it was ironical that those who slugged the transformation of the country were now promising to rebuild Kenya.

“So, how will he (Raila) take Kenya forward?” He posed.

Mr Mudavadi said it was only Kenya Kwanza that will change Kenya.

“It is our agenda to empower every ordinary so that we can make Kenya a more equal country,” explained Mr Wetang’ula.

Through this, we will be changing the fortunes for millions of ordinary Kenyans depending on small businesses for livelihoods. This is our agenda at Kenya Kwanza.

The Kenya Kwanza leaders also held public rallies at Ekerenyo in North Mugirango and at Rigoma in Kitutu Masaba.