Ruto says law review debate should not derail development

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto said says that the on-going debate to change the Constitution should not be allowed to derail the Government’s development agenda.

Ruto said the country cannot be transformed through constant calls for constitutional change.

The deputy president noted that it is only through development initiatives that lives of Kenyans could be improved.

Speaking during a tour of development projects in Vihiga County, the Deputy President said the Jubilee administration’s aim was to fulfill its pre-election pledges.

At the same time, the deputy President said Jubilee was ready to work with all leaders irrespective of their political affiliations since time for politics was over.

On their part, the leaders who had accompanied the deputy president led by Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, Sirisia’s John Waluke and former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga said their decision to work with the DP was informed by the region’s development needs.