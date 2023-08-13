Ruto says new saving culture will end external borrowing

President William Ruto has said the Government is keen on increasing the country’s savings.

He said this would wean the country off foreign borrowing, which had crippled the economy.

He noted that the country had only saved Ksh 350 billion in the last 60 years in the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

He, however, pointed out that the Government has reversed the trend and is on course to doubling NSSF savings within four years.

“In a short while, we will not need to borrow from elsewhere to grow our economy.”

He made the remarks on Sunday during a church service at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Karen, Nairobi County.