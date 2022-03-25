Ruto says rivals doing everything possible to stop his statehouse bid

Deputy President William Ruto has protested against what he termed as a widespread political plot by his rivals to stop him from becoming Kenya’s next President.

The DP, for an umpteenth time, is claiming that there are plans within government quarters to impose a President on Kenyans after the August 9 2022 General elections.

“They have sat somewhere and they want to impose Raila on us. I want to ask you people of Garsen, will they decide who your next leader will be in hotels, or you are the ones to decide? Who has the final say?” he posed at a rally in Garsen, Tana River County.

And he says recent activities within the political arena are a demonstration of the extent to which those opposed to him will go to stop him. He claims that the numerous endorsement of his main rival former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a coming together of key political figures with the sole aim of jeopardizing his journey to the statehouse. He, however, promised to overcome every challenge mounted on his way.

“They have declared war against me. Many of them are coming together, because they want to stop this change. They think it is business as usual. But we will surprise them. We will defeat them.” He said

If elected, Ruto has promised that he will form a government that is people-centered.

“I want to assure you that we will form a government of the ordinary citizen and the down-trodden and not only for the rich.”

“We have built railway, roads, connected electricity, constructed Technical Training Colleges and schools. But the government we want to form on August 9 is one that will put money in people’s pockets.” He vowed.