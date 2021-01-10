Ruto says the ‘hustler nation’ knows no ethnicity

Deputy President William Ruto now says his political competitors are afraid that his hustler narrative will send them into political oblivion. The DP claims that through his latest political mobilization, Kenyans are embracing him because he has changed the conversation in the country.

Ruto insists that his ideologies have endeared him to majority of Kenyans who are keen to see their livelihoods transformed. He says this, and not his ethnicity, will decide who Kenyans will vote for come 2022.

“People are worried because we are changing the conversation. They are worried because Kenyans no longer care about tribe. And they fear they will lose because Kenyans are looking at policies.

Speaking during a church service at House of Hope Church in Kayole, Embakasi Central Constituency, the DP said Kenyans want to know “how their lives will be transformed and how the challenges they are going through will be addressed.”

And amid criticism that this class narrative is ill-informed, Ruto holds a different view. He says the people he appeals to most have their eyes fixed on the challenges they are going through.

“This conversation must continue. Prepare yourselves and be ready. You want to talk about tribe but the hustlers in Kenya have no business with issues of ethnicity.” He said

And he maintains that only a leader who has a plan and who is willing to deal with these challenges will have an opportunity to lead the country.

“Do you have a solution to their problems. They want to know about the future of their businesses like selling vegetables, riding bodaboda, selling in a kiosk, or operating a salon amongst others.” Ruto charged

In what appears to be another stinging attack on the Building Bridges Initiative, the country’s second in command maintained that he is not interested in politics of power sharing amongst political elites.

“We can no longer discuss how leaders will share power. We want empowerment of a common mwananachi.” He said

And in what looked like a direct response to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks during the funeral service of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother in Vihiga on Saturday, to the effect that the country cannot continue to be led by two tribes only, Ruto said he was not after the country’s presidency by virtue of his tribe.

“I am seeking leadership not because of my tribe, or because I represent my community. It’s because of my track record and what I stand for.’’ He said amid cheers from leaders in his company.

He cited his coming together with President Kenyatta in the period after the 2007/2008 post-election mayhem where they both decided that “we must change the basis of politics in Kenya. We said we will get rid of politics of hatred and disunity and instead embrace the politics of ideologies.”

“When I decided to support Uhuru Kenyatta to become the fourth President of the Republic of Kenya, many people including those who attended the funeral yesterday, told me there is no way you can support Uhuru Kenyatta because he was Kikuyu just like Mwai Kibaki who was the President then.” he said

He insists that no one whether aspiring to be an MCA, MP, senator, Governor, Woman Rep or President, will ascend to power because of their tribe.

“I supported (President Uhuru Kenyatta) him knowing fully well that Mwai Kibaki was in office. And it was intentional so that we could get rid of primitive politics of categorizing people along tribal formations.” He said

Leaders who were in company of the Deputy President further lamented calls from a section of political leaders urging President Kenyatta to crack the whip against individuals in the ruling party who are opposed to the head of state’s agenda.