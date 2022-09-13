Ruto says Uhuru will spearhead Kenya’s regional peace initiatives

President William Ruto disclosed Tuesday that his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta will remain in active service even after his tenure as President came to an end.

Given his extensive engagements and knowledge of regional security matters, President Ruto noted that Uhuru will continue leading peace efforts in the continent on his behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya.

“I am committed to the peace initiatives in our region, including both in Ethiopia and the Great Lake region. I have asked my brother President Uhuru Kenyatta who has done commendable engagements with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions on behalf of the people of Kenya,” he said

He specifically indicated that Kenya, under his leadership, will be a dedicated partner to peace, security, and prosperity in the East African region. Ruto said he was grateful that Uhuru, whom he served as deputy for ten years, had accepted his request to take up the responsibility.

“I want to thank you Your Excellency (Uhuru Kenyatta) for graciously agreeing to support us and to help me in those interventions,” he said in his speech after taking an oath of office as Kenya’s fifth President.

The head of state further noted that he is looking forward to deepening regional integration saying Kenya is fully committed to the implementation of the East African Community treaty and its protocols of free movement of people, goods, and services.

“We welcome our newest member, the DRC, whose entry now extends our region from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic…….equally important is our commitment to the full actualization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” he said

And as he begins his tenure as President, Dr. Ruto said Kenya will continue playing its role in international diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels, especially appreciating that the country hosts major international agencies, including the United Nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...