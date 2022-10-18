Ruto seeks better trade deals with China

ByPCS
Tags

President William Ruto has expressed confidence that trade between Kenya and China will increase.

He said this on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian who also conveyed the message of goodwill from President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders discussed areas of development partnership with a focus on infrastructure, agriculture and water.

“Our manifesto gives us a roadmap on areas that we can engage in as we expand partnership of development cooperation,” said President Ruto.

  

Latest posts

Covid-19 positivity rates rises to 3.6pc

Margaret Kalekye

Renowned Ngomeni businessman in court on terrorism allegations

Eric Biegon

Education task force invites public participation in review of CBC

Prudence Wanza

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: