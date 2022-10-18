Ruto seeks better trade deals with China

President William Ruto has expressed confidence that trade between Kenya and China will increase.

He said this on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Dr Zhou Pingjian who also conveyed the message of goodwill from President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders discussed areas of development partnership with a focus on infrastructure, agriculture and water.

“Our manifesto gives us a roadmap on areas that we can engage in as we expand partnership of development cooperation,” said President Ruto.

