Ruto sets an ambitious 30pc target for forest cover by 2032

President William Ruto has spelled out various strategies aimed at increasing Kenya’s forest cover from 10 per cent to more than 30 per cent by the year 2032.

In his speech on Thursday during Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens, the President said planting of more trees was the only way to combat the adverse effects of climate change and the severe drought that is currently ravaging various parts of the country.

Ruto called upon all Kenyans to participate in an ambitious plan to grow 15 billion trees in the next 10 years whereby every single Kenyan will be required to grow 300 trees to achieve the target.

“The objective is to grow 5 billion trees in the next 5 years, and an additional 10 billion trees by 2032. This will eventually lead to the rehabilitation and restoration of 10.6 million hectares in the 290 constituencies, as well as some specially selected ecosystem and water towers threatened by degradation and destruction,” said Ruto

“Of the 59.2 million hectares land area in Kenya, only 5.2 hectares are under forest cover. The remaining 54 million hectares are largely in arid and semi-arid lands,” he noted

The head of state urged the Council of Governors (COG) to join the national government in the efforts to transform and restore Kenya’s forestry.

“The 10 counties with the highest forest cover are Nyeri, Lamu, Vihiga, Kirinyaga, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Meru, Embu, Murang’a, Kilifi and Nyandarua. On the reverse, the 10 counties with the lowest tree cover are Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Machakos, Taita-Taveta and Uasin Gishu,” said Ruto

To resolve the capacity constraints at the Kenya Forestry Service (KFS), the President directed the immediate recruitment of an additional 2,700 forest rangers and 600 forest officers.

He also revealed that the government is at the final stages of designing a Special Presidential Forestry and Rangeland Restoration Programme.

“This effort is spearheaded by the ministry of environment and Forestry, various experts and partners in government, UN organisations, NGOs and academia,” he said

I addition, the President is expected to inaugurate the Climate Change Council that will steer Kenya’s climate action through stakeholder engagements coordinated in the presidency, as required by the Climate Change Act, 2016.

Ruto reiterated Kenya’s commitment to the ongoing global climate change mitigation strategies and is expected to participate in the 27th UN Climate Change Conference, at Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt in November.