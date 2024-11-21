Ruto: SHA will succeed despite rollout challenges

"For far too long, too many households have lived on the edge, just one illness away from financial catastrophe." -President William Ruto

President William Ruto has underscored the government’s commitment to delivering Universal Health Coverage (UHC) despite challenges tied to the shift from National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Speaking during his State of the Nation address in Parliament, Ruto stated that the government has taken steps to stabilize the healthcare system.

The President revealed that over the past month Ksh5 billion has been disbursed to settle debts owed to public, private and faith-based medical facilities, with an additional Ksh3.7 billion set for release tomorrow.

“Like any major transition, there are challenges, but we are fully committed to making the system work. As we roll out this programme, we are listening to citizen voices and collaborating with counties to deliver better healthcare services,” he stated.

The President also disclosed that over 15 million Kenyans have enrolled in SHIF now termed Taifa Care while 60% of employers have transitioned to the new framework.

This, he noted, further empowers citizens to contribute toward accessing a broad range of healthcare benefits.

“Once the transition from NHIF is complete and SHIF becomes fully operational, Kenya will have a healthcare system that guarantees dignity, peace of mind and equitable access for every citizen for the very first time in our 60 years of independence,” he added.

He explained that unlike NHIF, SHIF covers all Kenyans irrespective of employment status, eliminates waiting periods, and provides an accurately costed benefits package urging Kenyans to register promptly to access the benefits offered by the new health fund.

“The NHIF had a waiting period, lasting between registration and eligibility for services. Under Taifa Care, citizens are eligible for all services upon registration. I urge every Kenyan to take the most important step in securing dependable healthcare for themselves and their families: register now or at the earliest opportunity,” he stated.