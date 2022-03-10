Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has warned Deputy President William Ruto against propagating divisive politics in the Mount Kenya region ahead of August General Election.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with opinion leaders and business communities in Nanyuki town, Kieni MP said Jubilee Party members have regrouped to ensure that the region is in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement of Raila Odinga as the fifth president.

“DP William Ruto has been using lies and deceit to woo locals of Mount Kenya region. We must be smart and realize when a leader’s motive is to divide and conquer,” said Kega.

Kega drummed up his support for Raila Odinga’s presidency, terming him as a credible leader who will enhance economic growth in the country.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, who is also the chairperson of the board for the Raila Odinga campaign team, said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was a noble cause that would have enhanced developmental projects at the grassroots through adequate allocation of equitable funds.

“It is upon us to elect leaders who are ready to serve the country diligently. Raila Odinga’s presidency will work towards allocating more funds to the counties as was proposed by the BBI. This will lead to attainment of bigger development projects,” said Muriithi.

In the same event, Jubilee Party Leader Secretary General (SG) Jeremiah Kioni, said the country deserves a leader who condemns corruption and fights for the economy.

He lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for taking hands on approach in the management of Kenya Power by playing a bigger role in its oversight.

“We want a leader who will improve the economy of the country. We also want a leader who will initiate peace talks with the people in times of conflict,” said Kioni.