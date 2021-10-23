Ruto slags off Raila, OKA over ‘jostling’ to get Uhuru’s backing

Deputy President William Ruto has asked his competitors to stop seeking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s involvement in 2022 succession, urging them to instead accord the head of state adequate time to serve Kenyans.

Ruto says former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the One Kenya Alliance leadership should live up to the reality that they will face him in next year’s general election.

He said the President was elected to serve millions of Kenyans and not to unite six men against him ahead of 2022.

He told them to come to reality to the fact that he is their competitor in 2022, saying they should come with their agenda and face him.

Dr Ruto said hanging around President Kenyatta for direction and support, was a clear indication that his competitors have no plans and agenda for the country.

Speaking at various stopovers during his empowerment tour of Kakamega County on Friday, Dr Ruto said it’s not the responsibility of the President to unite individuals who have no agenda for the country.

Leaders accompanying the Deputy President rallied the region behind his Presidential bid saying he would initiate policies to aid the economy of Western Kenya