Ruto suspends all public engagements, cites surge of Covid-19 cases

Deputy President William Ruto has on Friday suspended all public engagements citing concerns in the surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a tweet, the Deputy President who has been touring various parts of the country recently said that the rise of Covid-19 cases have become a serious source of concern making it necessary for the Government to take remedial measures to manage and contain the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 infection rates have become a serious source of concern making it necessary for GoK to take remedial measures to manage and contain the pandemic,” said DP Ruto.

“With the President’s announcement of containment measures I forthwith suspend all public engagement until further notice,” he added.

President Kenyatta banned political gatherings of any nature for 30 days effective midnight 12th March as the country seeks to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, DP Ruto took his hustler empowerment movement programme to Busia County where he empowered more than 3,000 Boda Boda operators drawn from 54 groups from all the four Wards in Funyula Constituency at the Funyula Stadium.

“Every hustle matters. This is the principle behind our bottom-up economic approach. The more focus we give to small businesses, the more they succeed and the better for our economy and society,” he said.

Later, the DP also presided over the empowerment of more than 6,000 Boda Boda operators from Budalang’i Constituency, Busia County.

He said that he was combining efforts with other stakeholders and development partners to draw a road map that sustainably nurtures entrepreneurship and innovation in our country.

DP Ruto noted that with the right support environment, small businesses will flourish and survive, hence promote growth and employment for the millions of ordinary people.