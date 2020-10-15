Ruto takes hustler narrative to Nyamira, hits out at BBI proponents

Deputy President William Ruto says he will oppose any plans to expand the executive through amendments to the Constitution meant to create positions for the political class.

Ruto says a section of leaders have hijacked the BBI report to create the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister positions instead of addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

He spoke at Sironga Stadium in Nyamira County during an empowerment programme for Nyamira South Bodaboda Sacco.

The Deputy President was categorical that his faction will not entertain any discussion on political positions and will instead focus on creating opportunities for the youth, women and the business community.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said his priority is to empower Kenyans by supporting their businesses saying the Country can only move forward if leaders are humble enough to recognize the small hustles of the not so privileged in the society.

Ruto further called on the youth to shun violence during political meetings urging them to turn down handouts from leaders who propagate tribal politics.

He said Kenyans are free to travel to any part of the Country regardless of their ethnic background saying no one should be a visitor in his own Country.

“We will not entertain politics of tribe, Kenyans are not visitors in their own Country, and everyone is entitled to security from the government,” He said.

The DP said the Government will continue rolling out development projects in all parts of the Country, saying Nyamira town has already benefitted from a Ksh 400 million water project, roads upgrade program as well as electricity connectivity.

Leaders accompanying him led by South Mugirango MP Evans Osoro thanked the Deputy President for his kind gesture declaring support for the hustler movement.

Osoro claimed that some leaders in Government are using police to destabilize the DP, warning that they will not succumb to any sort of intimidation.

“Those meeting to plan BBI events aren’t asked to get clearance from the police, yet when we meet to fund raise for the youth we are asked to write letters to seek approval,” He said.

Kiharu MP Ndidi Nyoro on the other hand remains defiant on the chaos that rocked Kenol during the DP’s visit saying the leaders who sent youths to cause chaos should apologize to the families that lost their loved ones that day.