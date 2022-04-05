Ruto taking advantage of plight of Kenyans to earn political mileage: Kioni

Jubilee Party wants Deputy President William Ruto to resign from government instead of complaining and criticizing it while within.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni is of the opinion that as the second in command in government, the DP should be the one providing solutions instead of complaining like a commoner.

“It is sad that despite Mr Ruto being the second in command in the government, he has become a serial complainer instead of offering practical solutions to Kenyans,” said Kioni.

“It is hypocritical for the Deputy President to stand on the staircase of a government house, enjoying government security and staffing only to insult the same government he should be serving. Mr Ruto has two clear choices, occupy his dusty office at Harambee House and help the present dispense his mandate to the people of Kenya, as he constitutionally should, or resign from his position and lead the opposition a top his tax-funded top of range Land Cruiser,” added Kioni.

The call is in relation to Monday’s criticism by the DP who raised concern over the high inflation and fuel crisis.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by the DP William Ruto blamed cartels for the skyrocketing food and fuel prices and called on the National Treasury to address the matter urgently.

In a statement, the Deputy President said the high fuel prices were unprecedented and not due to ordinary market responses to global crude oil price dynamics.

“Our problem is cruder, and more local. This is the result of collusion between monopolistic cartels and economic saboteurs on one hand and oblivious, reckless, insensitive and incompetent public officials on the other. Insatiable greed and corruption is driving us over the cliff,” said DP Ruto.

DP noted that Kenyans wanted an end to the issue of conflict of interest and state capture.

“The casual and insensitive attitude to the plight of tens of millions of struggling Kenyans is a disturbing development that has emboldened cartels which have taken over critical economic sectors and are now moving in top gear to capture the state,” he added.

He said the silence from the concerned Government ministries was deafening and their inaction snowballing into a national catastrophe.

According to Kioni, the DP should stop playing messiah and taking advantage of the plight of Kenyans to gain political mileage.

“Mr Ruto is taking advantage of the plight of Kenyans to earn political mileage while posing as a messiah. Mr Ruto should make a choice, to be an ordinary citizen who holds no office or be the second in command, paid by taxpayers to address challenges facing the country. Mr Ruto, as the Deputy President, cannot pretend to pose the same questions as Wanjiku would.

Kioni went on to claim that even as the DP complains about the wage bill, he has in the recent past spent 200 million shillings during his UK and US tours.

Similarly, Kioni says the DP logistics in a weekend costs tax payers not less than Kshs.50 million.

“ It is not lost to Kenyans that the Deputy President uses not less that Kshs 50million every weekend in transport logistics for his campaigns and security, which is already an extra tax burden carried by the taxpayer. During his recent trip abroad, to the US and the UK, Mr Ruto’s 313-man cheering squad spent a whooping Kshs 200 million in logistics, flights, accommodation and allowances. This is enough to provide an emergency food intervention programme in drought-stricken counties,” added Kioni.

Kioni sadi, while the rising cost of living is being felt across the world given the existing geopolitical issues, President Uhuru Kenyatta offered practical solutions by signing into law five parliamentary bills, most importantly the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill ( Supplementary Budget), which among other things seeks to ensure fuel stabilization and address other pressing public needs.

“Out of this, a total of Kshs 34 billion is aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high cost fuel prices occasioned by the global energy crisis,” he said.