Ruto targets 10M learners in expanded school feeding programme by 2030

President William Ruto has announced plans to expand Kenya’s school feeding programme to reach 10 million children by 2030 up from the current 2.6 million.

Speaking during a ministerial meeting of the Global School Meals Coalition with stakeholders and partners, the President said the expansion aims to address hunger in drought-stricken regions while promoting school attendance and learners’ dignity.

“By 2030, every child- especially the vulnerable ones- will receive a healthy and nutritious meal in school. This will dignify them, increase enrolment, enhance attendance and boost performance,” said Ruto.

The head of state called for partnerships to scale up the programme stressing that the effort to deliver school meals goes beyond feeding children.

“All over the world, children spend, or ought to spend, 75% of their time at school and, under ideal conditions, should receive at least half of their daily meals there,” he stated.

Ruto added that the expanded programme will incorporate climate resilience strategies such as clean cooking solutions and the use of locally sourced, drought-resistant crops to ensure sustainability.

“Kenya is addressing climate challenges by combining initiatives that promote resilience, including robust support for school meals, provision for local sourcing, and fostering sustainable practices such as clean cooking and the adoption of drought-resistant crops,” he said.