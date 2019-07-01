Ruto tells leaders to stop undermining development projects

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to stop undermining development projects aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans.

He said women and youth empowerment through cooperative societies is critical for their wellbeing and the rural communities.

“It’s our duty and responsibility as leaders and Government to support our Micro Small and Medium Enterprises because they are the biggest employer and they contribute the most to our development and Gross Domestic Product,” said Dr Ruto.

He expressed concern that some leaders have weaved a narrative to bastardise and criminalize development initiatives aimed at uplifting lives of Kenyans with the intention of ensuring the people remain poor so that they can continue using them to achieve their selfish ends.

Speaking at Ekerenyo and Rigoma grounds in Nyamira County on Monday, the Deputy President said Jubilee would continue to initiate development projects geared towards uplifting the lives of its people.

Present were MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Vincent Mogaka (West Mugirango), Alpha Miruka ( Bomachoge Chache), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi), Oroo Ayioka (Bonchari), Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Jonah Mburu Lari) and Kisi deputy governor Joash Maangi.

Dr Ruto said some leaders have orchestrated and are driving a narrative that every government initiative has a corruption element in it because they have benefitted from keeping people in poverty and want to undermine every development to achieve their selfish ends.

“I want to tell those who are against what we are doing; you were against the Eurobond because you said it had an element of corruption; you were against northern collector tunnel because you said it was corrupt; you were against us building of railway because you said its corrupt; you are against raising money in churches; you are against any harambees even for women because you said it is corrupt,” he said.

“You are against any development in this nation because you believe the country should be poor so that people can continue to support you,” added the Deputy President.

The Deputy President asked leaders to make it their duty to ensure projects aimed at transforming the lives of the people in areas under their jurisdictions were implemented.

“I am telling you; we will work day and night to eliminate poverty in this nation so that your kingdom of poverty has no place in Kenya and the lord of poverty will have no space in our nation,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President said leadership was an opportunity to initiate development projects that better the lives of the people and not an avenue to satisfy personal gain.

He said he would continue discharging his duties of helping President Uhuru Kenyatta in ensuring implementation of Government’s development projects.

The leaders, at the same time, told off those opposed to initialization of projects aimed at improving the lives of the people.

“There is difference between people who are mean and want people to remain poor so as to use their situation to achieve their selfish interests,” said Mr Osoro.

Mr Machogu lauded Dr Ruto efforts to support youth and women projects across the country to improve their lives.

“You have joined us today because you understand the challenges facing the youth,” said Mr Machogu.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Osoro who said; “we thank you for the job you have done here today for the youth, do not get tired come and support more groups.”

Mr Mburu said it was unfortunate that some leaders were too selfish to help those in need in the society.

“There are those who want leadership but are very selfish and will never contribute towards youth and women empowerment programmes,” said Mr Mburu.

They said the Deputy President has been supporting the President to achieve the Big Four Development agenda especially by inspecting and educating citizens on the projects.

Mr Mogaka said: “You have been going round the country, not to campaign but for development purposes.”

“As leaders from Nyamira and Kisii counties and the rest of the country we are following the pledge made by President Kenyatta that after his two terms he will support you,” said Mr Nyamako.

They said the Abagusii community would support the Deputy President for presidency in 2022 because of his development track record.

Mr Maangi said the Deputy President has the interest of all the Kenyans at heart on matters of development.

“I want to make it clear that Kenyans will elect the Deputy President for presidency in 2022 because of his development track record,” said Mr Kemosi.

Mr Maangi said the Abagusii community would not forget leaders who are committed in transforming their lives.

Tell Us What You Think