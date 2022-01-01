Ruto tells MPs to reject proposals seeking to serve personal interests

Deputy President William Ruto has asked MPs to rise to the occasion and reject any proposed legislation that seeks to serve narrow and personal interests of some leaders.

He said dishonest politicians should not use Parliament to salvage their dwindling political fortunes.

Dr Ruto insisted that leaders must learn to keep their word if Kenya is to move forward.

“No legislation can restore the credibility of a deceitful leader,” he said.

He was speaking today at his Sugoi Residence in Uasin Gishu County when he hosted delegation of grassroot leaders from Lugari and Likuyani Constituencies.

The Deputy President promised to keep his word with those he will work together with in the coming election.

His sentiments comes after Speaker Justin Muturi recalled Members of Parliament from recess for a special sitting to consider pending amendments to the contentious political parties amendment bill.

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya requested Speaker Muturi to reconvene the house in a bid to conclude consideration and voting on the bill including the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill which is also pending.

Chaos rocked the house during a controversial vote on the divisive bill. MPs were voting to either support or reject amendments by Kandara MP Alice Wahome that called for the removal of a procedure for the formation of a coalition political party.

The bill contains amendments to laws governing political parties and the registration of coalition groupings for elections.

Those opposed to the clauses in the bill have vowed to yet again vote down the proposals which they claim are ill-timed and against the 2010 constitution.

Some of the proposals in the bill include, that a coalition political party must be registered by the registrar as a political party and shall submit the political agreement at least six months before a general election.

The bill also proposes tough measures to party members who promote the ideologies of another political party.

It further stipulates that political party funds shall be distributed among political parties on a 70% proportion, 15% special interest groups, 10% representative.