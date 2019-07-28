Ruto tells politicians they have no role in prosecution of graft cases

Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians to let agencies mandated with the fight against corruption in the country to do their work.

He said it would not be of any help to use political gatherings and funerals to lecture the Government on how to deal with the vice.

He noted that politicians had no role in the investigation and prosecution of graft cases.

“Do not politicise the fight against corruption. The responsibility of fighting corruption has been given to independent institutions by the Constitution,” said Dr Ruto.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He spoke on Sunday at St Anne Kibiko Catholic Church in Kibiko, Kajiado County where he was accompanied by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, MPs George Sunkuiya (Kajiado West), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Gladys Shollei (Woman Rep, Uasin Gishu) and Janet Teyiaa (Woman Rep, Kajiado).

Other leaders present were James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Macharia (Ndia), Francis Waititu (Juja), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

At the same time, Dr Ruto asked Jubilee leaders to be cautious of individuals keen on tarnishing the reputation of the party and impeding President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.

He said the key goal of the political merchants was to make Kenyans believe that the Jubilee administration had failed in its promises to the people.

“There are those who traverse the country claiming they want to help us. However, they want to taint Jubilee’s development track record,” he explained.

Mr Ole Lenku said Jubilee leaders had set aside petty politics, and were focused on serving the country.

“Jubilee is solid; we are focused on development. When the time for politics comes, we will go back to the people and seek for support,” noted the Kajiado County Boss.

Mr Lenku’s sentiments were echoed by Mr Sunkuiya, who said Jubilee leaders were behind President Kenyatta in his quest to developing and uniting Kenyans.

On his part, Mr Kositany said the Jubilee Administration had done a lot for the people, citing construction of roads, power connections in homes and businesses across the country.

“We used to pay Sh35,000 to be connected to power; we did not have free secondary school education and now we have new roads countrywide,” added Mr Thuku.

Ms Shollei asked the Deputy President to continue ensuring Jubilee development agenda is on track for the sake of the party’s future.

“If you do not fulfill the pledges you made to the people, you will have problems in the future,” she said.