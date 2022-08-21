Ruto terms Chebukati ‘hero’ of August 9 election

President-elect William Ruto has heaped praise on Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati for the manner he conducted the August 9 2022 general elections.

Amid criticism over the way in which the under-fire IEBC boss handled the poll, especially, the declaration of Presidential results, Ruto says Chebukati oversaw one of the most open and transparent polls processes in Kenya’s history and deserves nothing but commendation for a ‘job well done.,

“Let me congratulate the electoral commission. I think if there is one hero of this election it is one Wafula Chebukati.” He said at a meeting in his Karen residence.

According to Ruto, Chebukati’s decision to direct the posting of the election results on a public portal ‘was a game changer’ and left no room for manipulation of the election outcome.

As a result of this move, Ruto says no one should cry mischief given that everything was done in the open, as demanded by key players in the electoral exercise.

“It made all the difference. He opened all the servers from day one. There was no room for anybody to say there was no server that was not opened, or there was an algorithm in some place,” he said

Even though the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has protested the declaration of Ruto as the winner of the presidential poll, citing suspicion over the numbers announced, the President-elect insists the figures were available for all to tally and were never prone to outside interference.

“There is no need whatsoever for any form of complicated arithmetic in this election. There is no algorithm, no Pythagoras, it is a simple calculator plus or minus,” he said

“The simplifying of this election in the manner it was done by the electoral commission is a moment of pride for all of us as the people of Kenya,” he added

