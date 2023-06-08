Ruto to attend COMESA Heads of State Summit in Zambia

President William Ruto is set to leave the country today to attend the 22nd Summit of the COMESA Heads of State and Government in Lusaka, Zambia.

According to Statehouse Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the focus of the Summit will be on promoting economic integration among COMESA member states.

“The summit aims to foster economic integration for a thriving COMESA, anchored on green investment, value addition, and tourism,” said Hussein

Additionally, the Heads of State will discuss the current status of in the COMESA region, as well as matters concerning peace and security.

In a statement, COMESA said there was need to address the current regional and global economic trade dynamics, including the effects of COVID-19 which especially affected tourism-dependent economies.

“The prevailing geopolitics that continue to affect global supply chains, such as the conflict in Eastern Europe, high debt burden, and extreme weather conditions, among others, continue to weigh heavily on regional economic,” the statement reads

“The high-level dialogue will be led by a Presidential Round Table, where the Heads of State and Government will discuss with private sector stakeholders on the measures to accelerate recovery of COMESA Member States from Covid-19, focusing on green investment, value addition and tourism.”

The Summit will also bring together over 2,000 delegates from COMESA Member States, private and development partners.