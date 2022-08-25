Ruto to attend Sakaja’s swearing-in as Nairobi Governor

President-elect William Ruto will be among guests expected to witness Thursday’s swearing in ceremony of Johnson Sakaja as Nairobi’s fourth Governor.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from 10:00 pm.

According to the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, elected governors should be sworn in on the first Thursday after the tenth day following the declaration of the final results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The act also provides for the formation of a special transition committee to spearhead the process of handing over power in the counties.

The Council of Governors (CoG) has urged members of the public who would wish to witness this auspicious occasion to avail themselves in the various locations as published by the County Transition Committees.

All Invited guests and members of the public are encouraged to be seated by 8.00 am.