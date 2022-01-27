Ruto to campaign in Kiambu as Raila receives ANC Party defectors

Deputy President William Ruto will on Thursday take his Presidential campaigns to Kiambu County in a bid to woo voters ahead of August polls.

The DP is expected to make at least eight stopovers in Kabete, Kikiyu and Limuru constituencies. He is set to address residents of Uthiru Gichagi at 10.00am.

He will proceed to Kinoo where he is expected to commission Mama Ngina Primary School, HGM secondary school and Kinoo shopping center at 11.00am.

Ruto will also hold rallies in Zambezi, Kiambaa/Muguga Market, Kabuku Centre, Ngecha shopping Centre, Wangigi town and Kikuyu town.

ODM leader Raila Odinga will on the other hand receive politicians from the Amani National Congress(ANC) party who will be defecting to the Orange Democratic Party Movement(ODM).

According to a statement to newsrooms, the politicians who will be officially joining the ODM party are mainly from Kakamega County, and will be received at Chungwa House at 12pm.