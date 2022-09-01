President Elect William Ruto’s lawyers will today (Thursday) defend Ruto’s August 9 Presidential win after Raila Odinga who is challenging his win and other petitioners made their oral submissions Wednesday.

Dr. Ruto will be represented by Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, Kioko Kilukumi, Professor Kindiki Kithure and Katwa Kigen.

The independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and the commission will also submit their defense and will be represented by Senior Counsel and former Attorney General Githu Muigai, Eric Gumbo and Kamau Karori.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, IEBC granted Raila Odinga’s legal team access to its servers for scrutiny.

Following the Supreme Court order,@IEBCKenya has granted access to the parties to access the servers and the scrutiny exercise is ongoing. — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 31, 2022

During the pre-trial conference on Tuesday the Supreme Court ordered the IEBC to grant supervised access to the servers to all parties in the presidential case.

“That IEBC is compelled to give the applicants supervised access to any server(s) at the National Tallying Centre for storing and transmitting voting information and which are forensically imaged to capture a copy of the Form 34C which is the total votes cast,” the court said.

