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Ruto to launch multi-million rural electrification projects in Kisii, Nyamira

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

Residents of Kisii and Nyamira counties have welcomed the new rural electrification projects that are set to be launched by President William Ruto during his development tour.

The projects undertaken by the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) include markets, tea buying centers, churches, schools as well as households.

Speaking in Chirichiro Village, in Nyaribari Chache Constituency, Kisii County on Monday, Regional Manager South Nyanza REREC, Eng. Zack Magomere noted that a total of four electrification projects will be rolled out across different constituencies on Tuesday.

The projects are part of a broader rural electrification programme that has already connected at least 2,500 customers in Kisii and surrounding areas.

Among the key projects set to be commissioned Tuesday include; the Abundant Grace Ministries under the Chirichiro Village Electrification Project, valued at Ksh 12.6 million, which is expected to connect 91 households to the national grid.

“The Chichiro Village electrification project, valued at over Ksh 12.6 million, will connect 91 households and key institutions to the national grid,”Eng. Magomere noted.

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Eng. Magomere noted that the projects aim at boosting livelihoods and expanding access to reliable power.

Residents and local leaders have lauded the initiative, citing its potential to transform lives.

In an interview with KBC, Abundant Grace Ministries Church Pastor Job Maugo, welcomed the electrification, noting that access to power will enhance church activities and enable them to reach more people with the gospel.

On her part, the Church Chairlady, Jane Kerubo echoed the Pastor’s sentiments noting that the project will benefit the households especially women, by providing alternative sources of energy, while allowing children more time to study in the evening.

“Women in Chirichiro Village, Kisii County, will no longer have to walk long distances to access posho mills once the new electrification project is completed,” Jane Kerubo said.

Isaac Nyaguoka Kerage a student at Kisii Polytechnique studying plumbing said access to electricity will empower the youth will be able to undertake social economic activities such as starting businesses like barber shops and cyber cafes while also helping to curb crime among the youth.

 

 

 

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