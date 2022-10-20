Ruto to preside over first National Holiday as Kenya’s President

President William Ruto will on Thursday preside over his first National Holiday after assuming office as Kenya’s leader at Uhuru Gardens.

Addressing the media on Monday, Interior Principle Secretary Karanja Kibicho who’s also the National celebration committee chairman said that more than 20,000 guests are expected to attend the fete.

“As the National Celebrations Committee, we’ve spared no effort to prepare for this year’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations on Thursday,” said Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

More than 20,000 Kenyans among them dignitaries will attend the celebration.

Preparations for Mashujaa day celebrations tomorrow Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park, Nairobi are almost complete.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner (RC) Kang’ethe Thuku emphasized the significance of the day also known as `Heroes Day’ in remembrance of Kenyans who have contributed towards the country’s freedom and independence.

“This is a very important activity in our calendar as the struggle for independence involved suppression and loss of lives. About 10,000 brave freedom fighters were imprisoned,” he stated.

He noted that the occasion will also be used to remember Kenyans who are hard hit by severe drought and those who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RC who urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers during the celebrations themed ‘Nchi Yangu, Jukumu Langu, Mimi ni Shujaa,” assured that security has been beefed up to ensure the public is secure.

“Security personnel will be deployed at strategic places at the memorial park to guide members of the public to their parking designated areas as per car stickers,” he said, adding that roads will not be closed to the public.

He disclosed that the national celebrations committee has identified various categories of artists to perform during the celebrations.

The committee has also selected some of the notable heroes from our communities across the country as representatives of the rest of the heroes and heroines for recognition.

Mr. Thuku at the same time urged Kenyans who shall attend the celebrations to conduct themselves with decorum so as to make the event a success.

He urged Kenyans across the country to join President William Ruto and other dignitaries in marking the auspicious occasion.