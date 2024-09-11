Ruto to propose amendments for six-month resolution of corruption cases

President William Ruto has announced plans to introduce amendments to the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedure Code, aiming to accelerate the investigation and prosecution of corruption and economic crimes.

These reforms, he stated, will ensure that such cases are concluded within six months.

Speaking during a ceremony for the handover of corruptly acquired assets, Ruto emphasized that these legislative updates will streamline legal processes and enhance accountability in the fight against graft.

Additionally, the President highlighted upcoming amendments to the Witness Protection Act, aimed at strengthening the framework for safeguarding and incentivizing whistle-blowers.

The changes are designed to provide greater security for those who report corruption and criminal activities, making it easier for citizens to come forward without fear of reprisal.

“We will also propose amendments to the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal Act to overhaul the institutional framework of public procurement, a key area for corruption and abuse of office in the public sector,” Ruto said.

The goal, he noted, is to establish a transparent, digital procurement platform that allows real-time public visibility of the entire process, from advertisement to contract award.

The President also urged Parliament to fast-track the passage of the Conflict of Interests Bill, warning that he would veto any version of the Bill that does not meet high standards of integrity and anti-corruption measures.

Ruto praised the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for its efforts in recovering assets worth Ksh 28 billion over the last five years and for preventing the loss of an additional Ksh 41 billion through corruption prevention strategies.

The President also lauded the EACC for pursuing the forfeiture of unexplained wealth valued at Ksh 59 billion, which is currently being contested in court.

He further acknowledged the EACC’s role in recovering land unlawfully acquired from the Meteorological Department, which is now being used for affordable housing development in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, benefiting many Kenyans in need of economic inclusion.