Ruto to Raila: Constitution is not the problem, economy is

Deputy President William Ruto has sustained his attacks on Opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he is accusing of proposing constitutional changes for the sake of political power.

Ruto maintains that the country’s supreme law cannot be amended just to satisfy the interests of a few people.

“Everything we do should not be for our own benefit as politicians. You cannot change the constitution to have more political seats which come with hefty perks,” he said.

“They are telling us the problem in Kenya is the constitution. But I want to tell them, the constitution has never been the problem, it is the economy. Once we change our economic model people, we will generate job opportunities and expand business opportunities and we will have money in our pockets. That is how to end poverty,” he said

Ruto chastised the BBI proponents saying the what they are pushing for is ‘oppressive’ to the common citizen and denies the poor their rightful place in the society.

“This is even against the teachings of the Holy Books. The Bible in the book of Isaiah 10:1 says woe unto you who come up with laws that are unjust.” He said at a church service in Kwale.

“We have to be careful not to do things at the expense of taxpayers, who shoulder the burden,” He added

At the same time, the DP accused the ODM leader for allegedly sabotaging Jubilee’s development agenda through the handshake.

“They (Raila and his group) infiltrated our government and started sabotaging the Big Four agenda. Housing, food security, affordable healthcare and manufacturing would have better the lives of our people, but they sabotaged them. They said amending the constitution was a priority. That is how we lost four years where we did nothing.” he said as he engaged residents at Ukunda, Msambweni, on his way from Lunga Lunga.

He maintains that his bottom-up economic model is the best for the country as it will among other things, empower the youth, who are the majority and who do not have a source of livelihood.