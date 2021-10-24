Ruto to Youth: Be wary of politicians out to ‘misuse’ you

Deputy President William Ruto has called on young people in Kenya not to allow politicians to use them to cause violence.

Speaking shortly after his motorcade was allegedly blocked by rowdy youth along Busia-Kakamega Highway, the DP accused some of his competitors of resorting to hostility to jeopardize their rivals’ campaigns.

Ruto told his competitors to focus on creating jobs for the youth instead of misusing them to achieve their selfish ends.

“We want to tell those using our children to cause violence by paying them to stone their opponents that their days are numbered,” he said.

He went on: “If some leaders do not have an agenda, they should stop resorting to primitive political tactics like mobilizing youths to stone their opponents.”

At the same time, Ruto who held rallies in Busia challenged the youth to move towards issue-based voting and discourage tribal loyalty.

He said politics of tribalism has denied them leaders who are committed to addressing the biggest challenge of unemployment facing them.

The DP emphasized the need for youths to interrogate leaders before making informed decisions come 2022.

“The biggest problem facing youths today is unemployment. This is why youths should elect leaders who can address their problems,” said Ruto.

He also addressed wananchi in Bumala, Nambale, Adungosi and Malaba markets.

Ruto was in the company of MPs Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Aden Duale (Garissa Town) and former MP Mary Emase.