Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to be tolerant of each other saying they must respect and accommodate one another even when faced with differing ideas on issues.

“Let us work together. We want a country that we can all walk together,” he said.

He spoke Sunday at the Africa Inland Church Bomani in Machakos Town during the Sunday service.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), George Theuri (Embakasi West) and Nixon Korir (Lang’ata).

And a section of KANU leaders from Garissa have urged politicians to respect the National Security Advisory Committee resolutions to ease commotions with the law enforcers.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has supported the move by the National Government to build and construct hospitals in Nairobi especially in the informal settlements.

Sonko who was speaking in Kawangware Children’s Home faulted the process and manner in which tendering process is being carried out while laying out such facilities adding that proper procedure must be followed to curb questions being raised later.

The three hospitals are part of 20 facilities of a similar type earmarked for various parts of the city and are being developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.