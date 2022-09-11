Ruto: Unga and fertilizer prices to fall next week

President elect William Ruto has promised to review downwards the prices of Unga and fertilizer next week after he is sworn in office as part of measures aimed at boosting the agricultural sector.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in Maua Stadium, Meru County, Ruto also rallied Kenyans to pay taxes and embrace saving in financial institutions.

The President-elect attributed his win in the August 9, presidential election to prayers and devotion to God recounting how all odds were against his bid.

Both Ruto and Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua expressed their gratitude to the electorate in Mount Kenya for voting for Kenya Kwanza even as they reached out to all Kenyans to work together.

The President-elect promised to review downwards the prices of Unga and fertilizer next week and revamp Miraa exports to encourage the revival of the economy without foreign debt.

The Kenya Kwanza leadership assured Kenyans that their needs will be prioritized by the incoming government.

President elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will take oath of office on Tuesday September 13, 2022 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.