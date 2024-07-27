Ruto: Unity gov’t Key to realising development agenda

President William Ruto has underscored the need for collaboration among political leaders to achieve the inclusive transformation of the country.

While on a development tour in Kwale County, the President urged Kenyans to work towards common goals, stating that prosperity cannot be achieved if the nation remains divided along political, religious, and ethnic lines.

“We are uniting as leaders from different political orientations to form a team that will synergize its views and ideas for an inclusive transformation of our country,” said Ruto.

President Ruto further encouraged the youth to steer clear of leaders who engage them in illegal activities for personal gain and to instead support initiatives that promote development and unity.

The head of state inspected several development projects, including the ongoing construction of the Mwananyamala Industrial Park in Lunga Lunga, which aims to boost agricultural productivity by adding value to crops such as cassava, tomatoes, and cashew nuts.

The project is expected to significantly enhance foreign exchange earnings, create thousands of jobs for the youth, and increase farmers’ incomes.

President Ruto also visited the Kinondo Ginnery in Msambweni, where he assessed the progress of ongoing work and later laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Diani Modern Fresh Produce Market.