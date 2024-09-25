Ruto urges African unity ahead of COP29 climate conference

President William Ruto has called on African leaders to present a united front at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) later this year in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that Africa’s primary agenda at COP29 should be advocating for a new, equitable climate financing mechanism, one that reflects the urgency and scale of the climate crisis while addressing the specific needs of Africa and other developing regions.

Speaking during an Extraordinary Meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Ruto stressed the need to significantly boost global investment in energy transition.

He pointed out that the current level of 3 per cent is insufficient to support Africa’s climate adaptation efforts.

“As we prepare for COP29 in November, this meeting serves as a strategic step in aligning our position for the conference,” President Ruto said.

He chairs CAHOSCC, which oversees Africa’s climate change agenda.

Also present at the meeting were African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the current African Union Chairman.

President Ruto highlighted the importance of substantial investments in Africa’s natural and renewable resources, such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green transportation, and nature-based solutions.

He stressed that such investments are critical for ensuring low-carbon, climate-resilient development not just for Africa, but for the global community.

“These investments will drive Africa’s climate adaptation and also benefit the world at large,” he said.

He further called on African nations to advocate for debt sustainability and push for reforms in the international financial system to achieve climate justice.

He explained that the combined effects of climate-related shocks, high debt servicing, and limited government spending on green resilience are stifling Africa’s efforts to address the climate crisis.

“High interest rates and credit downgrades have also made refinancing expensive, further constraining our financial options,” he added.

Earlier, President Ruto chaired the inaugural Steering Committee Meeting of the African Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), a platform bringing together African leaders and key players from the finance, industry, and philanthropic sectors.

The AGII aims to unlock investments for large-scale, high-impact green industrial and infrastructure projects across the continent, aligning value chains to foster economic transformation.

“This initiative is crucial in driving Africa’s green industrialisation and economic growth,” President Ruto said.

African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki echoed President Ruto’s call for unity, stating that a cohesive African approach is vital to secure climate financing at COP29.

He stressed that climate action is critical, noting that the climate crisis poses an existential threat to the continent’s economic growth.

“As a result of climate change, some African nations have suffered GDP losses of up to 5%, illustrating the gravity of the crisis,” Faki warned.

The leaders expressed commitment to ensuring that Africa’s voice is strongly heard at COP29, as the continent continues to face disproportionate impacts from climate change.