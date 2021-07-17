Ruto urges Coastal residents to ditch ODM in favour of UDA

Deputy President William Ruto sustained his charm offensive in the Coastal region, rallying area residents to back his bid for the Presidency when the next elections are called.

The DP challenged the locals to cut ties with Raila Odinga and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in favour of his political outfit, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to enable him to form the next government.

“Dont take a chance with your lives. I ask you not to gamble with your future again,” he said in Kilifi County during the burial of Bishop George Mwangome Chipa and his brother Adam Goe Chipa.

Ruto claimed that Raila does not have a good development track record and should not be trusted with leadership.

“If someone doesn’t have a history of constructing roads, connect people to electricity, build a technical training college or buy a school bus, what miracle will he perform to build an economy until you have enough money in your pockets?” he posed.

He went ahead to accuse Raila of playing politics at the expense of development.

“He (Raila) is all about Reggae, tibim, tialala, he cannot be trusted with the economy,” he told those in attendance.

He said he is best placed to transform the economic fortunes of the coastal residents even as he challenged leaders to focus on issues that will better the lives of the people. He said Kenyans are only interested in politics that is anchored on development.

“The hungry want food on their table; not the change in the Constitution,” he said.

“We are going to talk about the economy and the empowerment of millions of Kenyans living in poverty,” he insisted.

Dr Ruto asked Kenyans to rally behind transformative leaders.

“Do not support a leader just because he is from your tribe. Check on his development track-record.”

He regretted that some leaders were still stuck in old ways of conducting politics that is guided by hate, division and empty promises.

The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Richard Chonga (Kilifi South), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).