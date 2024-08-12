Ruto urges CSs, PSs to focus on service delivery

Cabinet and Principal Secretaries have been urged to focus on the implementation of transformative programs and policies to improve the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking after holding talks Monday morning, President William Ruto also rallied Kenyans to support the new broad-based government in fulfilling its mandate.

“We have formed a broad-based government to unite the country and rally all Kenyans behind the country’s transformation journey,” the Head of State said in State House, Nairobi.

“I call on those selected to serve in the cabinet to focus on the implementation of programmes and policies that will transform the lives of Kenyans and move the country forward. Let us not waste this golden opportunity,” he added.

The newly constituted cabinet includes members of Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s party ODM who now take up the Treasury, Energy, Cooperatives, and Mining dockets.

Those who took an oath of office Thursday include; Kithure Kindiki (Interior) Soipan Tuya (Defense), John Mbadi (National Treasury), Justin Muturi (Public Service), Aden Duale (Environment), Alice Wahome (Lands), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Davis Chirchir (Transport), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Hassan Ali Joho (Mining), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Eric Muug (Water), Salim Mvurya (Trade), Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health), Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (ICT & Digital Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), and Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture).