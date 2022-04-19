Ruto urges Kenyans to trust him to grow the economy

Deputy President William Ruto has said the August general election has been framed as a contest of ideas for fixing the economy.

Ruto said Kenya Kwanza Alliance has prioritized economic issues for the sake of millions of straggling Kenyans.

“The greatest challenge we are facing as a country is the poor state of our economy. We will use this year’s election to fix our economy.” He said

Speaking in Mathira, Nyeri County during the burial of Mary Wamuyu, the DP said he was working with like-minded Kenyans to bring to an end the era of an economic model that excludes a majority of Kenyans

At the same time, Ruto assured Kenyans that the country will hold peaceful elections in August.

He was accompanied by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa) and Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete).

Kiharu’s Nyoro maintained that the people of Mt Kenya will not be swayed into supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He said: “When I listen to the people on the ground, they have settled on Dr. Ruto, he is the most popular presidential candidate.”

On his part, Mathira’s Rigathi Gachagua said Mt Kenya residents will stick with Dr. Ruto noting that he has the best interests of the region at heart.

“We are relying on you. Since our President ditched us for ODM, we have no one to turn to, you are our only hope.” Gachagua said

Wamacukuru lauded the Deputy President for “standing up for the people despite threats and blackmail.”

Nyeri Governor weighed into the matter of party primaries saying those whose political outfits failed to conduct party primaries have no moral authority to lecture UDA over its nomination exercise.

“It is laughable that those who did not even attempt to conduct party primaries are now lecturing us.” He said