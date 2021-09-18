Ruto urges leaders to stop misusing youth to cause chaos

Deputy President William Ruto has told leaders to stop misusing youths to cause chaos to achieve their selfish ends.

Dr Ruto said it is primitive and shameful for leaders to use youths to engage in violence for political reasons.

Speaking in Kakamega town, on Saturday, the Deputy President said leaders should champion for peace and development instead of inciting youths into violence.

“It’s primitive and backward for some leaders to organise youths to engage in thuggery. Youths want to do business to improve their lives,” he said.

He said time for leaders who incite youths to throw stones is up, saying Kenyans want peaceful coexistence.

At the same time, the Deputy President urged Kenyans to reject tribal groupings.

He said Kenyans should be patriotic and reject divisions along tribal lines.

Dr Ruto said leadership was about service delivery and not about tribal affiliations.

He said Kenya belonged to all and that everyone irrespective of family backgrounds has a right to contest for any political seat in the country.

The Deputy President said he is best placed to take over the leadership of the country when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term comes to an end in 2022.

“When I supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2007 and President Kenyatta in 2002, 2013 and 2017, it had nothing to do with tribalism,” said Dr Ruto.

He added:”What’s wrong when I now say, it’s time that I seek support from Kenyans for presidency in 2022?

Dr Ruto said he was confident that Kenyans would give him the opportunity to serve them come the next general election.

“Kenyans are interested in leaders who deliver because leadership is about service delivery and not about which tribe one hails from or the family backgrounds,’ said Dr Ruto.

Present were MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), John Waluke (Sirisia), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Eric Kalemba (Runyenjes), Dindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Paul Njuguna (Kiambaa).

Others were former CS Rashid Echesa and former Senator Bonny Khalwale.

Dr Ruto said time was ripe for leaders to engage in politics based on issues and agendas instead of promoting tribal ideologies.

“We have to change way of doing politics in this country. We must engage in politics based on development track record and agenda,” said Dr Ruto.

He said it is only the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that has a national outlook and committed to transforming the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

“When some people hijacked our Jubilee Party, we’ve resolved to move on and now have our party, under the umbrella, Hustler movement, which accommodates all Kenyans irrespective of social status in the society,” said Dr Ruto.

The MPs appealed to Kenyans to engage in peaceful activities and avoid being misused to engage in violence.

Mr Nyoro called on the need for youths to cultivate politics of civility and desist from activities that can jeopardize peace in the country.

Mr Ichungwa wondered why some leaders were still propagating politics of violence and exclusion.

Mr Khalwale told off those giving conditions to the Deputy President over plans to reconcile him with President Kenyatta.

“Shame on those giving conditions to the Deputy President. These are the beneficiaries of confusion and disorder,” said Mr Khalwale.

He said he was confident that Kenyans would elect Dr Ruto as the next president come the next election whether there is reconciliation between him and the president or not.

Earlier, the Deputy President joined faithful of the African Church of the Holy Spirit in Malava.

He said the government will continue to partner with churches in initiating projects that can transform lives of Kenyans.

He lauded Churches for taking the lead on matters of development especially in the fields of health and education.

High Priest of the church Shem Shamala supported efforts by the Catholics to reconcile the President and the Deputy President.

He urged politicians to embrace peace as the country prepares for the next election.