Ruto vows to return port operations to Mombasa

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to revert all port operations to the port city of Mombasa, should he be elected President.

Speaking in Mombasa during a campaign rally at the Tononoka grounds, Ruto said the shifting of port operations to Naivasha has led to unemployment of the people in coastal region.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer accused his rival Raila Odinga of deceit saying the handshake between the ODM leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta has shrunk the country’s economy.

“On 10th August,2022 if elected President, I will sign an executive order to return port operations in Mombasa so that the over 7,000 youths continue benefitting from the operations,” he said

“The handshake undermined the Big 4 Agenda. We waste a whole term where we had a good plan on matters of employment for young people, manufacturing, housing, enhancing agriculture and food security,” he stated

Ruto, at the same time reiterated his desire to end land issues in the cost region and promised to purchase land from absentee landlords and settle squatters.

“We have very many squatters in the Coast region. We will set aside money to buy 1million acres of land from absentee landlords and issue title deeds to the residents,” the DP said

Earlier, Ruto led Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Makueni County where he urged supporters to turn out in large numbers and vote next week Tuesday.

He drummed up support for UDA candidates including; Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Hassan Omar and MPs form the region.

The DP was accompanied by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua among other leaders.