Ruto wants Gachagua ouster cases dropped, says High Court lacks jurisdiction

President William Ruto is urging the High Court to drop embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment cases arguing that the dispute falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho, Ruto says that the High Court lacks the authority to adjudicate matters relating to presidential electoral processes.

He is opposing a suit filed by David Mathenge and four others at the Kerugoya Law Courts, where conservatory orders were granted, temporarily barring Kithure Kindiki from assuming office until the case is heard and determined.

“By dint of Article 165 (5) (a) of the Constitution, the Honorable Court cannot determine the Petition as canvassed and/or grant the prayers sought, being a matter reserved for the exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court,” Ruto argues.

Ruto further says that the petition contravenes Article 140 in conjunction with Articles 148 and 149 of the Constitution, which place presidential electoral disputes squarely within the Supreme Court’s mandate.

President Ruto is listed as a respondent in the case alongside the National Assembly, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, the Senate, and Speaker Amason Kingi, among others.