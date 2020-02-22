Ruto warns opposition to desist from tribalising BBI

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Opposition to desist from camouflaging in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to propagate ethnic animosity.

He regretted that a section of the Orange Democratic Movement leaders was abusing the initiative by sowing the seeds of hate and division among Kenyans.

“The ethnic profiling and incitement against communities that we are witnessing under the pretext of BBI must stop,” Dr Ruto warned.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi and Laikipia Counties Saturday during a church service and a school empowerment programme, the Deputy President said it was the wish of President Uhuru Kenyatta that BBI unifies and puts Kenya on a progressive lane.

He added that the BBI version, as advocated for by the President, was never meant to undermine or infringe the rights of Kenyans or any community.

His sentiments were echoed by a section of Jubilee leaders who accompanied him in the two functions.

They asked their Opposition counterparts to be progressive in their thoughts and leadership, arguing that a divided Kenya would slug the country’s development agenda.

They hit out at the organisers of the BBI rally in Narok for isolating non-Maasai living in the region.

They included former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, Senators Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), John Kinyua (Laikipia), MPs Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Kirimi Nguchine (Central Imenti).

Others were Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi Women Rep), Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), Michael Muchira (Oljororok), Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and former Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu.