Ruto: ‘We will not lose the momentum. We will not retreat’

Deputy President William Ruto has said he will not give up on his quest to uniting the country under a national political outfit.

He said the togetherness of the people and its leadership will ease the implementation of the country’s development agenda.

“I will continue implementing the projects that we started with President Uhuru Kenyatta of uniting and transforming the country,” he noted.

He added that he had already brought together more than 150 MPs who will help in fulfilling the promises Jubilee made to Kenyans.

“We will not lose the momentum. We will not retreat,” he said.

The Deputy President spoke Tuesday at his Karen Residence during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Gatanga Constituency.

Had a consultative meeting with grassroot leaders and opinion shapers from Gatanga, Murang'a County at Karen residence, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/dx59RaNJKE — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 7, 2021

MPs present were Rigathi Gachagua, Kimani Ichung’wah, George Theuri, Irungu Kang’ata, Isaac Mwaura and Gatanga Parliamentary Aspirant Edward Muriu.

Regretting that the country had lost four precious years in the push for the retrogressive constitutional review, Dr Ruto urged MPs to urgently put in place legislations that will unlock the implementation of the Big Four development agenda.

“Let us not waste any more time in fruitless engagements.”

He asked leaders not to be intimidated by those abusing their positions in Government, saying that “leaders must learn to tell the truth even in difficult times.”

Mr Ichung’wah said leaders of Mt Kenya will not be coerced to change their political stand.

He said they had made a deliberate choice to support Dr Ruto because his agenda resonates with the region.

Mr Gachagua said it was unfortunate that the government had resorted to outdated political tactics to influence the political stand of Mt Kenya residents.

The Mathira MP said such tactics will not sway the people of Mt Kenya from supporting Dr Ruto who he said has a solid development plan for the ordinary people.

“We want to make sure the bottom-up economic model works to our advantage and that of the entire country,” explained Mr Mwaura.

Mr Kang’ata said the Government was out of touch with reality on the ground, and urged Mt Kenya residents to rally behind the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).