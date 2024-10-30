Ruto welcomes proposal to make Diwali public holiday

President William Ruto has announced that the government will consider the request by the Hindu Community to make Diwali a National Holiday.

Speaking Wednesday when he hosted Kenyan Asians at State House as they lit lamps to mark the start of the new Hindu business year, the head of state said he would be sponsoring a bill to make November 1 of every year a national holiday.

President Ruto however said the proposal must first undergo the requisite legislative process before it officially becomes a national holiday.

He added that he would hold a conversation with the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula to ensure the proposal is passed before the next Diwali ceremony in November 2025.

The President further underscored the importance of the festival in nation-building.

“Diwali, the Festival of Lights, reminds us of the enduring power of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. These values transcend any single culture. They resonate with all of us and drive our collective efforts to build a prosperous Kenya”

On his part, Speaker Wetang’ula pledged to ensure that a bill fronted before parliament to formally make Diwali a national holiday is seamlessly passed by members of the National Assembly.