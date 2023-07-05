President Ruto leaves for Comoros and Congo

President William Ruto left the country for a three-day visit to the Union of Comoros and the Republic of Congo.

President Ruto will Thursday, July 6, grace the 48th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Union of Comoros, where he is the chief guest at the invitation of President Azali Assoumani.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the visit aims to significantly strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

On Friday, July 7, President Ruto will commence a two-day State visit to the Republic of Congo.

He will hold bilateral talks with President Dennis Sassou Nguesso focusing on Kenya-Congo strategic cooperation.

The Heads of State will also witness the signing of legal instruments on various bilateral agreements.

Kenya and Congo enjoy warm and cordial ties built on longstanding friendship and cooperation at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

The State visit follows the inaugural session of the Kenya-Congo Joint Commission for Cooperation, which was held by officials from both countries between June 25 and June 27, 2023.